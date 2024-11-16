VAERS: 57 YEAR OLD LADY MAGICALLY DEVELOPS MS! (MIX'N'MATCH?)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an extremely rare occurrence and happened only because she combined shots together. Nobody ever developed MS from the covid shot by itself. No safety signals or patterns have been noticed. Right? Right!
This case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D414F802
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report