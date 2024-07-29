BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
9 months ago

Old vs. Modern Recipes: What Are We Eating?


Welcome to another episode of The Reality of Health Podcast! Today, we explore classic recipes from the past and compare them to modern versions. From donuts and cookies to cakes and popular fast food items, we look at how ingredient lists have evolved and discuss the potential health impacts of these changes. Join me as I break down the simplicity of old-school recipes versus the complexity and added chemicals in today's food. Let's rediscover the joy of homemade cooking and make healthier choices together!




00:00 Introduction to the Podcast


00:44 Exploring Old-Fashioned Donut Recipes


01:29 Modern Donuts: A Chemical Comparison


04:00 Classic Toll House Cookies vs. Modern Ingredients


06:22 The Truth About Oreo Cookies


07:32 Homemade Cakes vs. Store-Bought Cakes


10:23 Analyzing Chipotle's Burrito Bowl Ingredients


11:04 The Problem with Seed Oils in Fast Food


12:01 Hidden Dangers in French Fries


13:45 In-N-Out's Secret Ingredients


16:18 The Truth About Tortillas


18:09 McDonald's French Fries Breakdown


19:46 What's Really in Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich


22:17 The Call for Simpler Recipes


23:22 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
toxic ingredientshealthy eatingclean eatingprocessed foodshealth effectsfood chemicalsreal foodcooking tipsnatural ingredientshealth podcastfood industry secretsold recipesmodern food comparisonhomemade vs store-boughthidden ingredientsfast food ingredientsnutritional awarenesscooking at homeclean recipestraditional recipes
