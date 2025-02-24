Tamer Khdair Released in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Tamer Khdair, 35 years old, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He is from the town of Beita, west of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Four Zionist women were released by the resistance in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to high and life sentences.

The released prisoner, Tamer Khdair, 35 years old, from Beita, west of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the deal today, talks about the conditions of his release after spending 10 years in detention. Interview: Tamer Khdair, the released prisoner

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 26/01/2025

