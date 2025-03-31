BGMCTV P184 Parash 25 Tsav (Give an order) Vayikra/Leviticus 6:1-8:36





Parash 25 Tsav (Give an order) Vayikra/Leviticus 6:1-8:36





Synopsis –Yehovah instructs Moshe to command Aaron and his sons regarding their duties and rights as Cohanim ("priests") who offer the korbanot (animal and meal offerings) in the Sanctuary. The fire on the Altar must be kept burning at all times. In it are burned the wholly consumed Ascending Offering; veins of fat from the Peace, Sin, and Guilt Offerings; and the "handful" separated from the Meal Offering. The Cohanim eat the meat of the Sin and Guilt Offerings and the remainder of the Meal Offering. The Peace Offering is eaten by the one who brought it, except for specified portions given to the Cohen. The holy meat of the offerings must be eaten by ritually pure persons, in their designated holy place, and within their specified time.





Aaron and his sons remain within the Sanctuary compound for seven days, during which Moshe initiates them into the priesthood.













Messianic Insights –





The Messianic insights are extremely profound in this portion. From the grain offering and there time of day, to who can make that offering and what line they needed to be in to the Messiah is amazing. The clothing that the Cohen would wear in temple to the changing of those clothes to bring the sin outside the city. Finally in this portion we see the honeymoon and how long you needed to spend with Yehovah.





www.BGMCTV.org