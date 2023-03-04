BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gates Foundation Insider Admits COVID Vaccines Are ‘Abortion Drugs’ To Depopulate the World
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
712 views • 03/04/2023

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines were designed as “abortion drugs” to quietly and deceitfully sterilize vast swathes of the human race, according to a Gates Foundation insider who has admitted that Bill Gates’ vaccine trials in Africa and India, in which thousands of children were sterilized, were trial runs for the mRNA vaccine roll-out in the Western world.

Many people are still refusing to see the globalist elite for what they really are. They want to believe Bill Gates is a philanthropist and if he accidentally sterilized half of Western Africa and India, then it must have been an accident. They want to believe the World Economic Forum are committed to improving the state of the world.

Go to www.TPVlikesGold.com now to find out how you can protect your savings AND get up to $10k in free silver!! #Ad

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
genocidedepopulationbill gatesgates of hellgates foundation insider
