Regime on Life Support

Were it anyone else, these psychos would be dead or in jail. But as it is, these thieves who stole their power survive on nothing but falsehoods and corruption. The day of reckoning is fast approaching at the ballot box. Special guests include Steve Goreham, Rocky & Reggie Littlejohn.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” at CVBerton.Substack.com or at CV’s Twitter, Gettr or Truth Social

