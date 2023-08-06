© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Novoselovskoye settlement on Kupyansk direction in Luhansk region was taken by Russian Armed forces. Due to the actions of the "Western" military unit, 11 fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured after artillery and mortar fire destroyed Ukrainian infantry in important tactical positions. Now, Novoselovskoye control line is clearly known.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY