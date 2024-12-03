Neil Oliver Interviews Kevork Almassian – WW3 & Counting!!!

‘…the system is rotten to the core!!!…a fascinating deep dive into the dangerous geopolitics of the world today…’

Sharing this video from Nov 2nd, at 'Neil Oliver'.

To help support this channel & get exclusive content every week sign up to Neil Oliver on Patreon.com

/ neiloliver

Neil’s guest was Journalist &Geopolitical Analyst Kevork Almassian, founder of Syrian Analysis. To find out more about his work her are his details,

YouTube: / @syrianaanalysis

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/syrianaanalysis

X: https://x.com/KevorkAlmassian

Neil Oliver Website:

https://www.neiloliver.com

Neil Oliver Shop - check out my t-shirts, mugs & other channel merchandise:

https://neil-oliver.creator-spring.com





Neil Oliver Instagram - NeilOliverLoveLetter:

/ neiloliverloveletter

Neil Oliver Podcasts:

Season 1: Neil Oliver's Love Letter To The British Isles

Season 2: Neil Oliver's Love Letter To The World

Available on all the usual providers

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...