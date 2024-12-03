BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Neil Oliver Interviews Kevork Almassian - WW3 & Counting!!!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
136 views • 6 months ago

Neil Oliver Interviews Kevork Almassian – WW3 & Counting!!! 

‘…the system is rotten to the core!!!…a fascinating deep dive into the dangerous geopolitics of the world today…’ 

Sharing this video from Nov 2nd, at 'Neil Oliver'. 

To help support this channel & get exclusive content every week sign up to Neil Oliver on Patreon.com 

  / neiloliver 

Neil’s guest was Journalist &Geopolitical Analyst Kevork Almassian, founder of Syrian Analysis. To find out more about his work her are his details, 

YouTube: / @syrianaanalysis 

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/syrianaanalysis 

X: https://x.com/KevorkAlmassian 

Neil Oliver Website: 

https://www.neiloliver.com 

Neil Oliver Shop - check out my t-shirts, mugs & other channel merchandise:

https://neil-oliver.creator-spring.com


Neil Oliver Instagram - NeilOliverLoveLetter:

  / neiloliverloveletter 

Neil Oliver Podcasts: 

Season 1: Neil Oliver's Love Letter To The British Isles 

Season 2: Neil Oliver's Love Letter To The World 

Available on all the usual providers 

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast... 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
