Wife of 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Filed for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders

The wife of Kilmar Garcia, a man who was deported from Maryland to his native El Salvador in March 14, has spoken out publicly to ask that he be returned to the US and their family. A GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign has raised over $165,000. What Jenniefer Vasquez did not mention, however, is that she petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against him in 2021.





Revealing the information about the protective order in a post, Andy Ngo said "The wife of deported suspected gang terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia either lied to the court when she petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against him or she is lying now on the GoFundMe claiming he is an excellent husband as over $162K has poured in." The case detail shows that it was brought by Vasquez against Garcia in May 2021 for domestic violence. The case has since been closed. Garcia has been referred to by many media outlets as a "Maryland man" or "Maryland dad."





Read More: https://thepostmillennial.com/wife-of-kilmar-garcia-petitioned-for-domestic-violence-protective-order-against-him-in-2021





