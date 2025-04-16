BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wife of 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Filed for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
67 views • 5 months ago

The wife of Kilmar Garcia, a man who was deported from Maryland to his native El Salvador in March 14, has spoken out publicly to ask that he be returned to the US and their family. A GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign has raised over $165,000. What Jenniefer Vasquez did not mention, however, is that she petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against him in 2021.


Revealing the information about the protective order in a post, Andy Ngo said "The wife of deported suspected gang terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia either lied to the court when she petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against him or she is lying now on the GoFundMe claiming he is an excellent husband as over $162K has poured in." The case detail shows that it was brought by Vasquez against Garcia in May 2021 for domestic violence. The case has since been closed. Garcia has been referred to by many media outlets as a "Maryland man" or "Maryland dad."


Read More: https://thepostmillennial.com/wife-of-kilmar-garcia-petitioned-for-domestic-violence-protective-order-against-him-in-2021


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

