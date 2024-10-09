© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #401
1. 7:12 City of Calgary tries to sneak in landed immigrant voting in municipal elections
2. 31:37 Corporate Section
A) Robbie Starbuck exposes another woke company (Toyota)
B) Coca-Cola caves on its decision to exclude Christians in its Custom Can Promotion
3. 57:14 Infowars is Officially getting shut down
4. 1:25:50 Pavel Durov caves to authorities and ends anonymity on Telegram
5. 1:48:07 NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted on charges
6. 1:57:49 P Diddy situation Week 2
