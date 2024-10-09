Red Pill Nation Hangout #401

1. 7:12 City of Calgary tries to sneak in landed immigrant voting in municipal elections

2. 31:37 Corporate Section

A) Robbie Starbuck exposes another woke company (Toyota)

B) Coca-Cola caves on its decision to exclude Christians in its Custom Can Promotion

3. 57:14 Infowars is Officially getting shut down

4. 1:25:50 Pavel Durov caves to authorities and ends anonymity on Telegram

5. 1:48:07 NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted on charges

6. 1:57:49 P Diddy situation Week 2





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5





https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/