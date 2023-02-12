ANOTHER RUBBER HEAD -- KAMALA MASK

Nothing to see here....Kamala, Biden have been executed.... you are watching a movie to wake the dummies up.





This was obviously not a "natural disaster"... anything but. This is what they can do to anyone that they don't like or approve of. I wonder when they will turn this on the United States ? If they make California fall off into the ocean, I am going to be very conflicted about how I feel about it.





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE









Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/



