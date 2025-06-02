CTP (20250702 S3EJulSpecial1) Kim "Kid" Curry (Radio legend) Fairness Doctrine & more BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EJulSpecial1) When Life Changes the Station: Finding Your Voice Again
Former radio broadcaster turned author Kim "Kid" Curry shares his remarkable journey from a 33-year radio career to life with multiple sclerosis and his reinvention as a political fiction writer.
• His book series including "The Death of Fairness" and "Bonnie's Law: The Return to Fairness"
• Finding common ground between people of different political backgrounds through honest conversations
Find Kim Curry's books at krcurrycom and follow him on social media at KR Curry the author.