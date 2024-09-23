return of the brainwashed masses ~ mindless drones and the one eyed box ~

In today's discusion we will be talking on the issue of the brainwashed masses being employed by the media, and other forms of pier pressuring to coerce you to give up your God given rights and bodily atonymy and thus comply to gene therapy and metaphorical borg drone assimulation. We will be talking on the fact that they (global Elites / NWO) are not letting up on all their fear mongering, they are rolling out more lab developed and or mutated viruses as a result of the amping up of the fake vaccine program. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire 390 hot off the press.





Talking Points:

- Undebatable science is not science, it is propaganda. Real Science is never settled!

- Media & Social Media Fasting

+ Free yourself from the subliminal programing machines

- W.H.O. and the United Nations are behind in their agenda

+ They want to take away your rights to choose and bodily atonymy in the name of

climate change

+ They are preparing to have a new meeting to make new policies to warp speed ahead in

their agenda 2030 (Summit of the Future 2024)

- Share the Highwire Episode 390 Hot Off The Press





