BREAKING: IRANIAN PRESIDENT EBRAHIM RAISI FOUND DEAD AFTER HELICOPTER CRASH





The helicopter's passengers were:





1- Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Rais al-Sadati

2- Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Ali Al-Hashem

3- Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian

4- Dr. Malik Rahmati

5- Sardar Seyed Mehdi Mousavi

6- An Ansar al-Mahdi Corps (identity unknown)

7- Pilot (unknown identity)

8- The pilot's help, unknown identity)

9- Kruchev (unknown identity)





There are no survivers. The footage shows the moment the president's helicopter wreckage was found by the volunteer drone team of the Relief & Rescue Organization of the Red Crescent.





Reports are coming in that Iranian intelligence and special forces have raided Indian embassy in Tehran.





Iran got a tip from unknown sources that India might be acting on Israel's behalf to assassinate Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.





Iranian Vice President Muhammad Mukhbar is to become the next president of Iran. 2024/05/19





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Helicopter, Crash, missing, Hossein Amirabdollahian, President, Iranian, missing, news, Foreign Minister, death, died, assassination, assassinated, Mossad, CIA, Jews, Israel,