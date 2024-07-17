BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can God Really Count On You? The Final Commitment of Faith
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 10 months ago

In this final episode of the series 'The Commitment of Faith,' the speaker delves into the biblical story of Jephthah from the books of Hebrews and Judges. Jephthah, who made a painful vow to God, serves as a profound example of faith and commitment. The narrative explores the impact of his vow, especially on his daughter, highlighting themes of submission, sacrifice, and following through with one's commitments. The speaker encourages listeners to reflect on their own promises to God and urges them to remain steadfast in their faith. The episode concludes with a heartfelt prayer for encouragement and recommitment to God's service.


00:00 Introduction to the Final Devotion
00:30 Jephthah's Commitment and Sacrifice
05:00 The Impact of Commitment on Others
06:05 Reflecting on Personal Commitments
08:22 Encouragement to Renew Faith
09:53 Closing Prayers and Blessings

Keywords
bible studyspiritual growthchristian testimonychristian devotionfaith in godreturn to godchristian lifechristian motivationcommitment to godbiblical storiesspiritual inspirationgod forgivenessgod promisesfaith commitmentbook of judgesjephthah vowencouragement in faithcommitment of faithgod faithfulnessdivine commitment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy