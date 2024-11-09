Riccardo Bosi: The Next 6 Months

What’s Happening

◦ Systems Warfare

◦ Conventional & Unconventional Operations

* The election result was big enough to give DJT unequivocal support, but not so big that the libs went nuts.

* The movie will continue to play out.

* War will be used as a cover story for what has to be done re: taking out targets.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | Red Wave Victory (8 November 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5nh04q-australiaone-party-red-wave-victory-8-november-2024.html