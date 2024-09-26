BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Featured Guests: PD Lawton & Samuel Phillips -Pan-Africanism_ Rising for Liberation w/ Guest Hosts -Kevin Jenkins & Drago Bosnic
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • 7 months ago

PD Lawton is an African geopolitical analyst and historian. She is the creator and editor of africanagenda.net and regular contributor to Msingi Afrika Magazine ( Kenya`s leading on-line African news outlet)

 

https://africanagenda.net/

https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/


 She is the co-author with Samuel Phillips of the recently published `Fathers of PanAfricanism`.

 

 Born in South Africa, she resides in the UK.


Samuel Irewolede Phillips expresses himself as a writer, author, graphic designer and photographer. He is the co-publisher of Msingi Afrika Magazine.


https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/https://www.youtube.com/@MsingiAfrikaTVLatest book: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/fathers-of-pan-africanism

Currently PD Lawton and the Msingi Afrika team are running a GoFundMe campaign called Goma Refugee Crisis which is to raise funds to help the millions of displaced Congolese living in refugee camps amid appauling conditions.

 

https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/2024/08/help-us-alleviate-the-suffering-in-the-goma-idp-camps-of-drc/   


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticeafrica
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy