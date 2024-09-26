Featured Guests: PD Lawton & Samuel Phillips -Pan-Africanism_ Rising for Liberation w/ Guest Hosts -Kevin Jenkins & Drago Bosnic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PD Lawton is an African geopolitical analyst and historian. She is the creator and editor of africanagenda.net and regular contributor to Msingi Afrika Magazine ( Kenya`s leading on-line African news outlet)
https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/
She is the co-author with Samuel Phillips of the recently published `Fathers of PanAfricanism`.
Born in South Africa, she resides in the UK.
Samuel Irewolede Phillips expresses himself as a writer, author, graphic designer and photographer. He is the co-publisher of Msingi Afrika Magazine.
https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/https://www.youtube.com/@MsingiAfrikaTVLatest book: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/fathers-of-pan-africanism
Currently PD Lawton and the Msingi Afrika team are running a GoFundMe campaign called Goma Refugee Crisis which is to raise funds to help the millions of displaced Congolese living in refugee camps amid appauling conditions.
https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/2024/08/help-us-alleviate-the-suffering-in-the-goma-idp-camps-of-drc/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854