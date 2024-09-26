Featured Guests: PD Lawton & Samuel Phillips -Pan-Africanism_ Rising for Liberation w/ Guest Hosts -Kevin Jenkins & Drago Bosnic

PD Lawton is an African geopolitical analyst and historian. She is the creator and editor of africanagenda.net and regular contributor to Msingi Afrika Magazine ( Kenya`s leading on-line African news outlet)

She is the co-author with Samuel Phillips of the recently published `Fathers of PanAfricanism`.

Born in South Africa, she resides in the UK.





Samuel Irewolede Phillips expresses himself as a writer, author, graphic designer and photographer. He is the co-publisher of Msingi Afrika Magazine.



https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/https://www.youtube.com/@MsingiAfrikaTVLatest book: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/fathers-of-pan-africanism

Currently PD Lawton and the Msingi Afrika team are running a GoFundMe campaign called Goma Refugee Crisis which is to raise funds to help the millions of displaced Congolese living in refugee camps amid appauling conditions.

