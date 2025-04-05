Fighting Back Against Lies!

Friday Night Live 4 April 2025





In this episode, I critically analyze the Stanford Prison Experiment in light of Thibaut Le Texier's recent book and Russell T. Warne's critique, which questions the experiment's integrity and ethical violations. I challenge the notion of an inherent capacity for cruelty within humans, advocating for a more hopeful perspective on human nature.





Discussions on societal perceptions of morality and the impact of social norms on self-worth lead to an emphasis on honesty in relationships. As I critique sensationalized narratives that foster mistrust, I encourage listeners to reflect on their instincts and engage in genuine connections while advocating for moral accountability amidst life's complexities.





