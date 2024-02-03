Full Interaction of Top White House Cyber Official After O’Keefe Takes His Disguise Off

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
Feb 1, 2024
FULL REVEAL: The full interaction with Top White House Cyber Official Charlie Kraiger after I take off my glasses and reveal he’s been the subject of an undercover investigation.
“I didn’t have your last name!”
“I don’t know who you are!”
“The President is dedicated to keeping the public data and information secure!”
Kraiger runs out the restaurant, we follow him and ask more questions.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW8Fqv7Ln9w