Full Interaction of Top White House Cyber Official After O’Keefe Takes His Disguise Off

O'Keefe Media Group





Feb 1, 2024





FULL REVEAL: The full interaction with Top White House Cyber Official Charlie Kraiger after I take off my glasses and reveal he’s been the subject of an undercover investigation.





“I didn’t have your last name!”





“I don’t know who you are!”





“The President is dedicated to keeping the public data and information secure!”





Kraiger runs out the restaurant, we follow him and ask more questions.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW8Fqv7Ln9w