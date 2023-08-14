Death toll rises in Lahaina, Maui

Death toll in Lahaina, Maui, rises to 93, but Gov. Josh Green warns that the number of deaths will "continue to rise" as crews with cadaver dogs have searched only 3% of the hardest-hit areas.





People with missing family members are asked to go to the family assistance center for a DNA swab to help identify victims.





Access to the Lahaina disaster area remains restricted and anyone entering the disaster area could face jail time and a $2000 fine.





Only residents and visitors with hotel reservations will be allowed in.





There is still an unsafe water advisory for the areas of upper Kula & Lahaina, and the water should not be consumed even after boiling.





Water is available at Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center, and Keokea.





U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said the wildfire that tore through the town clearly moved “incredibly fast and outpaced anything that firefighters could have done.”





Federal officials estimate about 4,500 people have been displaced.





