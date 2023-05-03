EPOCH TV | Ex-CIA Director Reveals SECRET ORIGINS of the 51 Spies Who Signed ‘Disinformation’ Letter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Ex-CIA Director Reveals SECRET ORIGINS of the 51 Spies Who Signed ‘Disinformation’ Letter
The House Judiciary Committee interviewed the former deputy director of the #CIA, Michael Morrell.
He revealed to them how the letter came to be, as well as the true reason it was written at all.
The man who orchestrated the U.S. #IntelligenceLetter that brushed away the Hunter Biden scandal as “Russian disinformation” was our very own Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
see full episode: https://ept.ms/51SpiesFM