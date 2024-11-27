Migdal Eder & The Birth of Messiah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we take a deep dive into the birth of Messiah Yeshua (Jesus Christ) and the richness of scripture with all the details concerning this. Much more accurate than the 'traditional' nativity scene that we have been accustomed to over the years.
Shout out to my wife, Marilyn, for pointing me in this direction of study :)