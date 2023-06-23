BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ken speaks with Retired CIA OPERATIONS OFFICER and former Army JAG Sam Faddis
KenMatthewsTV
KenMatthewsTV
37 views • 06/23/2023

The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT Interview

Ken talks with Former CIA OPS officer Sam Faddis about everything from the crackhead Biden to the southern border, the Ukraine crap show and the Trans scam.

How many people in media do you trust? I know it's sad. Free Speech is almost dead. Corporate media kills the truth on a regular basis. That's why I'm on SUBSCRIBESTAR doing a podcast. I'm Not censored there. I was a guest host for RUSH LIMBAUGH from 2017-2021 and had the honor of hosting the last two shows of Rush's EIB Network-including the final Open Line Friday. Last year I was ranked #70 of the 100 most important Talk Radio Show Hosts in America by the radio industry's TALKERS magazine. As you've noticed fewer and fewer platforms allow Free Speech and the News Media is pretty much useless. I will not be censored. I hope you'll join our growing audience of people that value truth and common sense analysis. I'm grateful for your support. WELCOME TO THE SUMMER OF TRUTH.
https://www.subscribestar.com/ken-matthews-radio

Check out more of Sam Faddis here: https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/the-lackey-blinken-visits-china-and

trumpciabidenukraine2024ken matthewssam faddis
