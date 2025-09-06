© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥🇷🇺 Russian drones leave Ukrainian forces decimated
👉 Russian drone operators are showing incredible skill and precision, making significant strides in disrupting Ukrainian forces.
🔸 00:00 Russian airborne troops shot down a Ukrainian Baba-Yaga-type hexacopter in the Kherson region.
🔸 00:12 Battlegroup Dnepr FPV drone operators destroyed an enemy armored fighting vehicle and struck a Ukrainian stronghold, eliminating at least five Ukrainian nationalists in the Zaporozhye region.
🔸 00:43 Russian Battlegroup Vostok Lancet drones thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to rotate units by destroying an armored personnel carrier and hitting several vehicles with personnel in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
🔸 01:03 Specialists from the Rubicon Center successfully hit Ukrainian reconnaissance drones and other ground targets.
Russian drone pilots continue to demonstrate outstanding precision and effectiveness in neutralizing enemy threats.