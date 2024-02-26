So here you have the Super Elite Gobalists like Zucker Fuck selling massive amounts of their stock when the market is at its peak .They know what's coming don't they ? like March 11th - Is that why ?

So March 11th is the date at which the banks have to come up with 20% reserves to back up their deposits. Which they don't have. So the entire system might come tumbling down. Is that why these Cabal Bastards are selling now. ? We all know they are greedy pigs. Everything for them, nothing for us. Lets seize their companies , sell them off, and give the money back to the people. And then continue to run them so we can all be millionaires too. Just tell all the stock holders of these companies - sorry you bet on the wrong horse.