GALACTIC MESSAGES FROM THE PLEADIANS ON OUR BEAUTIFUL NEW WORLD!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
85 views • 7 months ago

On this Out of this World Radio show, I talk about the plans to burn down Prescott and Phoenix, Arizona; insurance companies have already cancelled insurance for homes and businesses. Watch for another LA type fire there on about February 7th, 2024. Spread the word. so we can prevent another disaster. Speak up before it's too late! Also gave beautiful galactic messages from the Galactic Alliance and the Pleadians. We are now creating a beautiful New Earth and new Galactic Civilization! Also, Galactic Wisdom Conference April 26 and 27, 2025 -- I hope you can all attend1 Register before March 1st, 2025 for only $30 -- see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com For a beautiful New Earth that's happy and bright and full of love and light! Ted www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.tedmahr.com

Keywords
ascensionspiritualitynew agenew earthgalacticspleadians
