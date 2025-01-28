GALACTIC MESSAGES FROM THE PLEADIANS ON OUR BEAUTIFUL NEW WORLD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this Out of this World Radio show, I talk about the plans to burn down Prescott and Phoenix, Arizona; insurance companies have already cancelled insurance for homes and businesses. Watch for another LA type fire there on about February 7th, 2024. Spread the word. so we can prevent another disaster. Speak up before it's too late! Also gave beautiful galactic messages from the Galactic Alliance and the Pleadians. We are now creating a beautiful New Earth and new Galactic Civilization! Also, Galactic Wisdom Conference April 26 and 27, 2025 -- I hope you can all attend1 Register before March 1st, 2025 for only $30 -- see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com For a beautiful New Earth that's happy and bright and full of love and light! Ted www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.tedmahr.com