Palmetto State Armory Carry Handle Sight
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
72 views • 04/06/2024

AmbGun Ambi Known Distance Irons vs ACOG Shootout project

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ironsACOG



Very positive reviews led me to choose the Palmetto State Armory carry handle for a carry handle irons vs optics project. Very positive elevation and windage clicks. Z and numerical elevation marks, as well as the elevation position strike.


The A2 sight embedded in the PSA carry handle is more stable than low to mid-tier offerings.


Like most carry handle sights it “features” huge thumb nuts which I promptly removed and cut the studs shorter. Use steel 5mm nuts with .8 pitch. I torqued to 25 inch pounds. Low drag, less snaggy.


Oddly, the PSA sight was not indexed properly with the sight bottoming out well before the 300 meter 6/3 marking. To get two clean clicks, I needed to move the top index wheel 4 clicks counter-clockwise.


With elevation rotated to 600 meters, the 6/3 under the index line, I backed out the small screw with a 1/16” hex key, held the top index wheel in place while I rotated the bottom wheel four clicks clockwise. Snugged down the hex screw that lock the two halves together.


Nonetheless, the PSA carry handle looks to be the equal of the highly regarded surplus Colt version. It has the coveted square, I believe BASF, foundry mark.


Highly recommended.

palmetto state armorysightarcarry handle
