🚨 Speaker Johnson Apparently Caves on the $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill

🚨 Speaker Johnson has agreed in principle to a $1.2 trillion spending bill, that will avert a government shutdown, WITHOUT SECURING OUR SOUTHERN BORDER… and without permitting the 72 hrs to read the 1000+ page bill.
A government shut down is the BEST thing that could happen to us. VOTE NO!! It's as if Nancy is still writing the bills and many of ya'll just say AYE! #JudasRepublicans