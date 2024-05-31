© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crucial Prophecy: Trump Trial, Bait & Switch, Hook in Their Jaw
Join Amanda Grace as crucial prophecies unravel in the news headlines. A large Church leader steps down, something is hidden in the robes of the Supreme Court and justice is coming to the leaders of the 3 ring circus. Watch LIVE at 5 pm ET May 30th, 2024 as the Holy Spirit guides us through all that is taking place!
