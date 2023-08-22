BRICS currency could become a game changer for dollar-dominated financial system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
August 22, 2023
While more and more countries are seeking to break away from the international banking system focused on the US dollar, the creation of a common BRICS currency is likely to top the agenda of the South African summit and spark many discussions and hopes. RT correspondent Donald Courter explains.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3adkcu-brics-currency-could-become-a-game-changer-for-dollar-dominated-financial-s.html