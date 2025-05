Dmytro took Tony on a Date while in Kiev today for some 'Ukrainian Pizza' - Blinken in Ukraine

Blinken and Kuleba hold a late press conference in Kiev, after a night of pizza and nightclubs (bar, playing guitar video posted already).

We urgently need 7 PATRIOT batteries, 2 of which were needed yesterday — Kuleba

Dmytro took Tony on a date while in Kiev today.

