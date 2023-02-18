READING THE SCRIPTURE

PSALM 101





1 <A Psalm of David.> I will sing of mercy and justice; To You, O LORD, I will sing praises.

2 I will behave wisely in a perfect way. Oh, when will You come to me? I will walk within my house with a perfect heart.

3 I will set nothing wicked before my eyes; I hate the work of those who fall away; It shall not cling to me.

4 A perverse heart shall depart from me; I will not know wickedness.

5 Whoever secretly slanders his neighbor, Him I will destroy; The one who has a haughty look and a proud heart, Him I will not endure.

6 My eyes shall be on the faithful of the land, That they may dwell with me; He who walks in a perfect way, He shall serve me.

7 He who works deceit shall not dwell within my house; He who tells lies shall not continue in my presence.

8 Early I will destroy all the wicked of the land, That I may cut off all the evildoers from the city of the LORD.

(Ps. 101:1-8 NKJ)