EPOCH TV | Missiles and Drones Intercepted as Terror Groups Target US Forces
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
106 views • 10/21/2023

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:


Missiles and Drones Intercepted as Terror Groups Target US Forces


U.S. forces were attacked several times over the last two days in the Middle East, after corporate media spread fake stories, claiming that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza.


It’s now clear that the news outlets published false photos, gave fake numbers of deaths, and also pinned the blame on Israel, while it turns out it was a jihadist group operating alongside the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.


These stories led to mass protests and riots around the globe. We’ll discuss, in this episode of "Crossroads." Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/USForcesTargeted_YT


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes

Keywords
biden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsisreali hamas war
