Pro-Palestine rally in Bahrain.Adding from IRAQ:

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

“Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupied Al-Shaddadi base in Syria, with a missile salvo, hitting its targets. The Islamic Resistance confirms its continued destruction of enemy strongholds.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Friday 14 - Jumada al-Akhirah - 1445 AH