© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ruler of Every Nation
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 4 months ago
Jesus Christ is King, now, over every nations and ethnicity. He is the ruling and reigning monarch of all, including those in rebellion to Him, like the Jews and atheists and Moslems. This understanding must re-enter the Church; our Judeo-Christian pastors have surrendered without shots being fire.
"Who would not fear You, O King of the nations?
Indeed it is Your due!
For among all the wise men of the nations
And in all their kingdoms,
There is none like You. "
Jeremiah 10:7
Fritz Berggren, PhD
Www.bloodandfaith.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.