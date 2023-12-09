Circle of fallen angels 9-12-23@6:18am

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream from my lovely Jesus in which I was taken to watch a circle of fallen angels in their evil deeds.
Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email: [email protected]
Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Free eBooks Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271