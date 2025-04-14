A PLANE FLIES OVER ANTARCTICA BY THE ICE WALL 🏔 [AUTHENTICATED BY AI DEEPFAKE DETECTOR]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Straw - I PUT THIS IN THE "DEEPFAKE" AI DETECTOR..IT CAME BACK AS AUTHENTIC..A PLANE FLIES OVER ANARCTICA BY THE ICE WALL...
ICONS
Source: https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/1911617675148894643
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qtlms [thanks to https://themakermovements.wordpress.com/2024/04/04/these-women-came-to-antarctica-for-science-then-the-predators-emerged-https-buff-ly-3vgldik/ 🖲]
https://deepfakedetector.ai/ai-image-detector
https://deepgram.com/ai-glossary/deepfake-detection
https://www.electronicsmedia.info/2025/03/24/how-to-spot-ai-generated-fake-photos-and-videos-free-tools-from-bitmind/
https://www.stork.ai/ai-tools/deepfakedetector-ai