A Man Of Principle: Helping others to see the true meaning of the Christian religion.

Jesus said to the Twelve: "Fear no one. Nothing is concealed that will not be revealed, nor secret that will not be known. What I say to you in the darkness, speak in the light; what you hear whispered, proclaim on the housetops. And do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in Gehenna" (Matt 10:26-28). Do not be afraid of those who kill the body.

"Have no fear of men," He tells us, "don't mind what your fellowmen think of you. ...

If you object to obscene language in your work-place.

Don't fear what will be thought of you if you say your grace before and after meals in a public restaurant or hotel.

In today's gospel message, our Lord is asking each one of us to be a fearless apostle.

