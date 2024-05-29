Trump speaks to reporters outside the courtroom

Jurors began deliberations today after receiving instructions from the judge on what to take into account when evaluating Trump's innocence or guilt. Prosecutors accuse him of trying to deceive voters by participating in an alleged scheme to bury stories that might have hurt his 2016 campaign. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump's lawyers branded the prosecution's star witness as a liar and urged jurors to acquit their client. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.





