'She'd put him in his place': Donald Trump says he’d ‘love to debate’ Meghan Markle
58 views • 09/11/2023

Nova radio’s Michelle Stephenson says Meghan Markle would “absolutely” put Donald Trump in his place, after the former president said he’d “love to debate” the Duchess of Sussex.


“I would absolutely live for this,” Ms Stephenson told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.


“Trump was such a treat on his own and then Meghan Markle when she came in, she gave us lots to talk about … those powers combined, I don’t think the world is ready for that kind of debate.


“But I am here for it and I would absolutely love to see it and love to hear it and I actually think she’d probably put him in his place a little bit.”


“That would be an interesting one.”


