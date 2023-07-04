

Veil of Reality

Jan 30, 2023

The potential dangers of Transhumanism and A.I. from an occult perspective in light of the soul-harvesting agenda and the way out. As Pluto moves into Aquarius and stays there for the next 20 years, we're in for a ride, and there IS a battle over your soul. Deceptions and luring temptations everywhere. The ultimate "end game." This video is an abridged version of my article. "The A.I. Transhumanism Occult Trap and The Way Out": https://veilofreality.com/2022/12/15/the-a-i-transhumanism-occult-trap-and-the-way-out/

⭐️ PIERCING THE VEIL OF REALITY - BERNHARD GUENTHER: https://veilofreality.com ⭐️ SUBSCRIBE TO FREE NEWSLETTER: https://veilofreality.com/subscribe ⭐️ COSMIC MATRIX PODCAST: https://veilofreality.com/the-cosmic-... ⭐️ BECOME A MEMBER AND SUPPORT OUR WORK: https://veilofreality.com/membership-... ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️Our 14-week private group coaching program TIME OF TRANSITION: EMBODIED SOUL AWAKENING: https://www.thetimeoftransition.com ⭐️⭐️⭐️ SOCIAL MEDIA: ⭐️TWITTER: https://twitter.com/veilofreality ⭐️ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/timeoftransition ⭐️ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cosmicmatri... ⭐️ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/veilofreality SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST: ⭐️ iTunes: https://veilofreality.com/the-cosmic-matrix-podcast/ ⭐️ Spotify: ://open.spotify.com/show/5QLAWzdoBMChezb69KYh5o