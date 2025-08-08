Cancelled AGAIN by SAME Friend?? Should We Just LIE??

I was recently canceled yet again by a former friend for expressing a opinion that was differing from his. Should we continue to express our heterodox opinions, and face the cancellation consequences from people, or should we just demure, and keep our thoughts to ourselves, knowing how people are likely to react?

#cancelled #democrats #friends





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️