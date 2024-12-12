BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jewcraft Strikes the north once more.
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
6 months ago

Nathalie Provost, actress in the government massacre at polytechnic, graduated as an ''engineer'', is responsible for more harm to women than any other person in history. 

By disarming the innocent citizens, and forcing communist propaganda onto the people as truths, she caused the takeover of the skies, by communist forces.  As she would send troops to die with .22s against the Russia army, she moonlights running the Geoengineering toxic spraying of the skies from the Trudeau airport.  Geoengineering and other toxic pollution forever chemicals lowered the healthy age limit for childbearing.  Current recommendations for the maximum age for childbearing (women) is 30 years old, to prevent birth defects. 

In advocating for gun control, and enforcing forever toxic depopulation programs of the people, women are given less chance than ever before to balance being a mom and maintaining a professional career.

Firearm rights are human rights.  Witches are real and exist to this day.  Firearms rights are human rights.


