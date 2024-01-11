Brian Ruhe and Friend Almost Run Over in a Car Accident

I was almost run over by a car with a friend as we were walking down the sidewalk. This occurred 20 minutes after I revealed to her that I took a UFO secrecy oath in 2009 and then years later I signed a non-disclosure agreement. The "car accident" happened on Nov. 21, 2020 but I didn't release the video until after the police were done their investigation. I still don't know why the 80 year old Chinese man driving the car didn't turn 10 feet to his left to avoid crashing head on into a wall. The police and the insurance company refuse to allow me to question the driver.





This is a FAIR USE of the CTV News BC video and thumbnail, with me, Nov. 21, 2020.





There were 2149 views on the lower resolution version of this video.





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





