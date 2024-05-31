Putin presented the 'Order of Friendship' to Steven Seagal - Lets Unite Against Evil from the West - part 1

"The war we are involved in was started and financed by the West. This is a war between good and evil. All regions, all countries and all peoples must unite, so that they are not deceived by this monster that is reflected in the lying media. We must contribute educating those who do not see what is really happening. Let's be educated people who distinguish between what is propaganda and what is truth. I invite all people to unite in the fight for truth and justice," said Seagal when presenting the Order of Friendship. Seagal also drew attention to the danger of a third world war, noting that now "we are facing a monster that is trying to devour, conquer and take control of the entire world through lies, misinformation and manipulation".

