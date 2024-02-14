DHS Sec Mayorkas Impeached-First Cabinet Member In 150 Yrs [PETE SANTILLI SHOW EP#3941 02.14.24 9AM]

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 14, 2024

EPISODE #3941 - 9AM





SHOP LIKE A BILLIONAIRE! https://temu.to/m/u1s8q2ont6p





INTRODUCING! Our Newest Partner Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 miraculous & powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com





JOIN OUR TEAM “BACKSTAGE” BY JOINING OUR LOCALS COMMUNITY:





Purchase your copy of “Understanding The End Time” by Pastor Irvin Baxter & Dave Robbins

http://endtime.com/pete Use promo code PETE for a 10% discount.





Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email

Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132





Support Mike Lindell & All of His Employees by Visiting MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🚨PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





🚨Help Us Build Our Church UPON THIS ROCK: Please Contribute whatever you can monthly — Ideally, we’d rather have 1 million supporters with a $1 bill than 1 millionaire or a small handful of angel investors paying everyone else’s way. http://givesendgo.com/rock





🚨Stock Up On Emergency Food Supplies http://peteprepstore.com





🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit https://cardiomiracle.com/?ref=PETE and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.





FOLLOW US:

SEE ALL OUR LINKS: https://wkrpete.com

____________________________________





SUPPORT US:

PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support