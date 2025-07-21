BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Word was Sound: Hidden Frequencies, Lost Civilizations & the Energy Grid They Erased
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
46 views • 2 months ago

::::Everything we've been told about creation, energy, and history is a lie, because the truth is too powerful. This documentary connects the dots between ancient sound tech, suppressed energy systems, erased empires, and the frequency grid that still powers the world beneath our feet. From the biblical distortion of Genesis to stone circles in Africa, from Tartarian towers to magnetron cathedrals, you’ll never look at reality the same again. Sound is not just vibration, it's the code behind creation. They erased the past to control the present. You are the energy, they just made you forget.

Keywords
lost civilizationsthe word was soundhidden frequenciesthe energy grid they erased
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy