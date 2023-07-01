© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kzbp103e7
On 27 June 2021 Miles Guo revealed that The development of Zoom has been strongly supported by Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan and Zhao Kezhi. CCP uses Zoom to collect the INTEL all over the world.
#TakeDownTheCCP
#FreeMilesGuo
#GuoHasTheGoods