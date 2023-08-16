Laura’s Story: Her Struggle De-transitioning and Healing from the Trans Agenda

Laura describes her difficulties growing up as a child who was different, artistic and on the autism spectrum. She suffered from depression, suicidality and substance abuse and when she sought help was encouraged to transition to a male as a solution. She found an alternative community on social media and fell prey to gender ideology. She was prescribed testosterone at age 18 and had a double mastectomy at age 20, which exacerbated her issues and led to her de-transitioning and now speaking out about her experiences. Laura is a brave and articulate young woman who has transcended her trauma and found meaning in her life. She shares her story in hopes of preventing other young people who are struggling with falling prey to irreversible hormonal and surgical interventions. Laura is an inspiration in her quest to heal herself and use her experiences to help other young people who may be lost and seeking guidance.

For more information on Laura:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @funkgodartist

Website: funkgod.com

Etsy Shop: @FunkGod