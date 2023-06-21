Constitutional Blackholes

Although I have covered and explored in some detail the extended arguments surrounding the issue of a constitutional standing for people that is entirely independent of both federal and state institutions of governance through other video documentaries that appear on this channel page, I realize that many people might only view or listen to small segments of those longer documentaries and, therefore, such individuals might, actually, fail to grasp what is at the heart of those longer videos and, as a result, move on prematurely before engaging the revolutionary points that are being established through those videos.

So, I have decided to try to significantly reduce the temporal framework through which those overarching issues can be clearly and succinctly stated. More specifically, for more than 320 years, there has been an unresolved, dynamic problem present in the Constitution that has never – and I do mean never – been heard, addressed, or properly engaged.